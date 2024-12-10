Marvell unveils its new custom HBM compute architecture to optimize cloud AI accelerators

Marvell unveils its custom HBM solutions, partnering with HBM makers SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron with higher performance, lower power, and more.

Marvell has just unveiled its new custom HBM compute architecture, enabling XPUs to have even higher levels of compute performance and memory density.

The new HBM compute architecture is available on all of its custom silicon partners, with Marvell collaborating with its cloud customers and leading HBM manufacturers SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron to develop custom HBM solutions for next-generation XPUs.

Will Chu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Custom, Compute and Storage Group at Marvell, said: "The leading cloud data center operators have scaled with custom infrastructure. Enhancing XPUs by tailoring HBM for specific performance, power, and total cost of ownership is the latest step in a new paradigm in the way AI accelerators are designed and delivered. We're very grateful to work with leading memory designers to accelerate this revolution and, help cloud data center operators continue to scale their XPUs and infrastructure for the AI era".

Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's Compute and Networking Business Unit, added: "Increased memory capacity and bandwidth will help cloud operators efficiently scale their infrastructure for the AI era. Strategic collaborations focused on power efficiency, such as the one we have with Marvell, will build on Micron's industry-leading HBM power specs, and provide hyperscalers with a robust platform to deliver the capabilities and optimal performance required to scale AI".

Harry Yoon, corporate executive vice president of Samsung Electronics and head of Americas products and solutions planning, said: "Optimizing HBM for specific XPUs and software environments will greatly improve the performance of cloud operators' infrastructure and ensure efficient power use. The advancement of AI depends on such focused efforts. We look forward to collaborating with Marvell, a leader in custom compute silicon innovation".

Sunny Kang, VP of DRAM Technology, SK hynix America, said: "By collaborating with Marvell, we can help our customers produce a more optimized solution for their workloads and infrastructure. As one of the leading pioneers of HBM, we look forward to shaping this next evolutionary stage for the technology".

Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Founder of Moor Insights & Strategy, added: "Custom XPUs deliver superior performance and performance per watt compared to merchant, general-purpose solutions for specific, cloud-unique workloads. Marvell, already a player in custom compute silicon, is already delivering tailored solutions to leading cloud companies. Their latest custom compute HBM architecture platform provides an additional lever to enhance the TCO for custom silicon. Through strategic collaboration with leading memory makers, Marvell is poised to empower cloud operators in scaling their XPUs and accelerated infrastructure, thereby paving the way for them to enable the future of AI".