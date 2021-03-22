All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Trump will launch his own social media platform in a few months

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 22 2021 5:31 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump is currently planning on launching his very own social media platform, and it's expected to go live in the next couple of months.

According to longtime Trump advisor, Jason Miller, who appeared on Fox News "Media Buzz" on Sunday, former President Trump is currently planning a return back to social media, but it won't be on traditional social media platforms such as Twitter, it will be on his own platform. Miller says, "I do think we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform. This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media."

Miller goes on to say that Trump's own social media platform will "completely redefine the game", and that "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform." Miller didn't reveal any specifics about Trump's social media platform project, but he did say that Trump has had "a lot of high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago since losing the election and that "numerous companies" have expressed interest in helping him launch a new platform.

NEWS SOURCE:video.foxnews.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

