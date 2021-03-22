Trump will launch his own social media platform in a few months

Former President Donald Trump is currently planning on launching his very own social media platform in the next few months.

Former President Donald Trump is currently planning on launching his very own social media platform, and it's expected to go live in the next couple of months.

According to longtime Trump advisor, Jason Miller, who appeared on Fox News "Media Buzz" on Sunday, former President Trump is currently planning a return back to social media, but it won't be on traditional social media platforms such as Twitter, it will be on his own platform. Miller says, "I do think we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform. This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media."

Miller goes on to say that Trump's own social media platform will "completely redefine the game", and that "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform." Miller didn't reveal any specifics about Trump's social media platform project, but he did say that Trump has had "a lot of high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago since losing the election and that "numerous companies" have expressed interest in helping him launch a new platform.

