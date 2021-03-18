All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gamescom 2021 goes hybrid with digital streams and on-site event

Gamescom 2021 will have a physical trade show presence in Cologne, Germany, but the entire show will still be streamed online.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 12:34 PM CDT
Gamescom 2021 will be a hybrid event with both a digital stream as well as on-site events, the showrunners today announced.

Unlike E3 2021, which is pivoting to an online-only venue, Gamescom 2021 will welcome fans into Cologne's expo center for on-site demos, showcases, and hands-on trials of new games. Publishers and exhibitors will attend the event and hold physical venues with booths demo reels, but the entire show will also be streamed online to a global audience.

The event will adhere to new safety protocols in the #B-SAFE4business model, which includes mandatory mask-wearing, extensive disinfecting measures, adequate ventilation, and always-open doors to offer contact-free exits and entrances.

The show is targeting a "late summer" launch. Check below for more info:

The hybrid concept of gamescom 2021 encompasses the following physical and digital contents and formats:

  • An entertainment area especially designed for a reduced amount of on-site visitors, which focuses on the testing of new games live on-site including a digital queue management system
  • a further developed gamescom now as a central meeting point on the web for gaming fans from all over the globe
  • gamescom shows familiar from previous years such as the gamescom: Opening Night Live or the gamescom studio
  • An event arena that offers space for special program items such as eSport competitions or cosplay shows
  • A business area expanded to include Hall 11 in order to offer as many trade visitors optimal networking conditions also in 2021
  • A first ever online B2B platform called "gamescom biz" that is based on the already tried and tested DMEXCO @home concept, which in addition to corporate and product presentations also offers lead tracking as well as extensive networking and matchmaking functions
