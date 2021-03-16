All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

esports live events are latest casualty in Activision's restructuring

Instead of shuffling employees, Activision-Blizzard is firing dozens of workers across multiple divisions as it chases digital.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 16 2021 5:16 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision-Blizzard is firing dozens of employees as it pivots away from live-based esports events in the Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

esports live events are latest casualty in Activision's restructuring 55 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Activision made more money in 2020 than it's ever made before, raking in $8 billion in revenues (and over $2 billion in profits). That hasn't stopped the company from continually firing employees and chasing digital revenues. Activision-Blizzard plans to fire 50 employees across multiple divisions, including its esports live events teams and even developers at King, the maker of the mega-popular Candy Crush games.

"Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally and the e-sports team, much like traditional sports, entertainment, and broadcasting industries, has had to adapt its business due to the impact the pandemic has had on live events," a rep told Bloomberg.

esports live events are latest casualty in Activision's restructuring 355 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Call of Duty earnings jump by 200%, helps Activision earn $3.9 billion

Schreier notes that fired employees are receiving 90-days severance pay, a full year of healthcare, and a $200 Battle.net gift card.

The latest news sees the company further chasing digital dominance, using the restructured foundation of its new four-part plan to "adapt" to a post-COVID-19 market. This market has tremendously benefited Activision-Blizzard as more consumers stay indoors and spend billions on microtransactions and full games. Activision is hungry for more, and is learning new methods to chomp away at new record earnings.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$42.95$54.99$41.66
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2021 at 5:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.