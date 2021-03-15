All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Launching Outriders on Xbox Game Pass could be risky

Game Pass is great for visibility and access...but it can be a double-edged sword of gamers consume the content way too fast.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 15 2021 1:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Outriders, the new online co-op shooter-looter from Square Enix and People Can Fly, is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. This could be a risky move.

Launching Outriders on Xbox Game Pass could be risky 433 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Game Pass is a powerful service for all kinds of games. Indies, singleplayer-only titles, and online games can benefit a lot from the massive exposure. Live games in particular can mesh well with the Game Pass subscription model and keep players stuck to the online network as they play--and pay--over time. But with great reward comes great risks.

Whether or not Outriders launching day one on Game Pass is risky comes down to a few basic things. Have the devs scaled Outriders so gamers won't consume all of the game's content during the free window? Is there a satisfying gameplay loop that adheres to the critical Engagement Cycle? Square Enix has two reasons to launch Outriders on Game Pass: To sell games and boost exposure.

The strategy here is pretty standard. Game Pass users can try Outriders for a set period, and then the game rotates out. Anyone who's invested time and wants to keep playing will have to buy it to continue. This plan is kind of like a longer-term direct-to-consumer Blockbuster rental. Game Pass users should get a 20% discount on the full game to incentivize play retention after rotation.

This rental period is a do-or-die moment for the game. There's lots of pressure here. The content has to be balanced just right so gamers have a reason to buy the game after it rotates out.

There's no reason to keep playing if A) there's not enough content, B) the progression loop isn't fun or satisfying, or C) basic features are mismatched and improperly scaled.

Since it doesn't have microtransactions, Outriders is a kind of anomaly among modern online co-op games. That technically means the game is more risky because the devs/Square Enix don't have fallback measures on revenues. At the same time, it also means they aren't restricted or bound by the pressures of justifying said mTX.

Launching Outriders on Xbox Game Pass could be risky 1 | TweakTown.com

Despite no mTX, the game is still bound by the basic tenants of the Engagement Cycle, which include:

  1. Fun
  2. Social Hooks
  3. Progression
  4. Content
  5. Monetization (in this case it's macro-monetization, or full game sales, not micro-monetization)

It's absolutely imperative that People Can Fly and Square Enix do a good job not only achieving these points on day one, but maintaining them over time. As I've said before, online co-op/live games have to inhabit all three timelines at once: Past, present, and future.

Let's just hope Outriders doesn't follow the same mistakes as the Marvel's Avengers live game.

Buy at Amazon

Outriders - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2021 at 12:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.