Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76 FPS Boost support unlocks 60FPS option

Key Bethesda games like Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Skyrim Special Edition, Dishonored Ultimate Edition and Prey are all getting FPS Boost support on Xbox Series X consoles.

Xbox Series X/S backwards compatibility is the single biggest advantage over the PS5, adding in native upscaling and system-wide performance boosts to a bunch of games. Microsoft is going one step further by supercharging specific games with its new FPS Boost feature, which raises frame rates up to 60FPS and beyond.

Now Microsoft confirms that certain Bethesda titles will soon run at "nearly 60FPS" on Xbox Series X consoles, including Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition, both of which were natively locked at 30FPS on Xbox One (the latter required a mod to fully unlock).

"Five of these games that are now in Game Pass are getting that FPS boost treatment. Dishonored Definiitive Edition, Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey. As part of the update you'll be able to toggle the FPS boost on or off. You can expect to see a frame increase from 30 up to nearly 60 FPS when you do have FPS boost on," Xbox's Jeff Rubenstein said in a recent Major Nelson podcast.

"The teams are already working on adding FPS boost to a number of those titles too,"Aaron Greenberg said during a recent Bethesda/Xbox briefing.

Other legacy games like Morrowind also benefit from Xbox One X-level enhancements on the Series X and S consoles, but we don't know if older games will be getting any sort of FPS Boost or not. These titles already run and look great on the Series X.

Microsoft helped Bethesda save and redeem Fallout 76