TweakTown
News
Gaming

Leak: Xbox rumored to announce a new Game Pass tier with only first-party games

If the leak turns out to be true, Xbox fans who only want first-party titles like Halo, Fallout, and Doom may soon get a dedicated Game Pass tier.

Leak: Xbox rumored to announce a new Game Pass tier with only first-party games
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A leaked Xbox Game Pass tier, codenamed "TRION" or "TRITON," may offer a cheaper option focused solely on first-party titles like Halo 5 and Fallout 76. This aims to attract gamers amid recent price hikes, aligning with new CEO Asha Sharma's goal to make Game Pass more appealing.

A new leak points to a cheaper Game Pass option that could be a ray of hope for Xbox gamers amid rising gaming costs. The possible new tier would focus exclusively on first-party titles, with games such as Halo 5, Fallout 76, and DOOM Eternal potentially included. This comes on the heels of recent price hikes on the existing Game Pass tiers, which have pushed many users away from the subscription. Microsoft may be looking to change that.

According to a data mining leak from @redphx on X, Microsoft is reportedly working on a new program codenamed "TRION" or "TRITON." What sets it apart from existing tiers is that it would include only games from Xbox Game Studios, rather than the mixed catalog available now. Here's the full list of titles in the leaked Game Pass tier:

  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dishonored 2
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4, Fallout 76
  • Gears 5
  • Halo 5, Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade
  • Ori 1
  • State Of Decay 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online

The new tier is likely targeting Xbox gamers who are only interested in its first-party titles, since many have been asking for such a program for a long time. The exact pricing for this leaked Game Pass tier also remains unknown, but many believe Microsoft could introduce it as an ad-supported or low-cost subscription. Since a first-party only approach theoretically eliminates licensing costs, it could allow Microsoft to offer the tier at a price point that works for casual players.

While this is just a leak for now, recent rumours suggest that Xbox has already been considering reintroducing lower-priced options for players. Those rumors appear to stem from new CEO Asha Sharma's stated goal of making future consoles and products like Game Pass more enticing.

Leak: Xbox rumored to announce a new Game Pass tier with only first-party games 20260329003052
2

Sharma has already shown she is willing to tackle the company's questionable decisions head-on, with the killing of the This is an Xbox marketing campaign being her first move after joining the company. That said, whether this first-party Game Pass tier is actually how Microsoft plans to make Game Pass more enticing remains to be seen.

Photo of the Xbox Game Pass Essential 12 Month Membership
Best Deals: Xbox Game Pass Essential 12 Month Membership
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99 USD
$79.99 USD-
Buy
$79.99 USD
$79.99 USD$79.99 USD
Buy
$79.99 USD
$79.99 USD-
Buy
$79.99 USD
$79.99 USD-
Buy
$79.99 USD
$79.99 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/28/2026 at 2:35 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:x.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles