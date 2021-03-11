All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Todd Howard excited about launching experimental games on Game Pass

Todd Howard believes Game Pass helps devs foster experimentation, and allow devs more freedom to pursue passion projects.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 11 2021 4:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

All of Bethesda's new games are coming to Game Pass, but some of them could be unique and interesting passion projects that wouldn't have taken off in the past.

Todd Howard excited about launching experimental games on Game Pass 4234 | TweakTown.com

Game Pass isn't just great for business, it's also great for creative freedom. The flexible subscription model emboldens developers to try new things they might not have attempted in the past. In a recent roundtable discussion with the Xbox team, Bethesda's Todd Howard discusses how he's excited about experimenting with new games that may not have done well or found an audience on the traditional market.

"The thing about the future there on Game Pass...the thing about consumers is they see Game Pass as 'gimme games.' But as a creator, it really unlocks the things you really wanted to do. Things like 'will this find an audience' or certain types of games that maybe in the past could kind of get lost sometimes," Howard said.

"Having that kind of avenue to make a game and release a game opens up so many things--a lot of things that our company and all our studios really really love to do. From the creator's side, it's also just awesome."

We can only wonder what Bethesda projects were cancelled because management thought they couldn't find an audience. This thought process has led to a strategic change in Bethesda's business. Over the last few years, ZeniMax has shifted towards live services in a bid to chase consistent revenues, leading to games like Elder Scrolls Online as well as Fallout 76. Microtransactions became a more regular thing, too.

Armed with Microsoft's billions, and the huge engagement-driven network of Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda can start making games that don't chase market trends. We could see the studio return to classic form with upcoming games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.04
$8.12$8.59$2.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2021 at 4:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.