All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Report: Microsoft to outline Bethesda's future plans this Thursday

Microsoft and Bethesda will reportedly outline future plans in a presentation this Thursday, may include next-gen upgrades & more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 9 2021 12:53 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft now officially owns ZeniMax Media, and has access to all IPs as well as Bethesda Softworks. So what's next? A new video presentation set for this Thursday should reveal more on what's to come.

Report: Microsoft to outline Bethesda's future plans this Thursday 435 | TweakTown.com

One of the games industry's most high-profile acquisitions has just closed. Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax for $7.5 billion and will soon share its plans on the next move. Sources tell VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb that Microsoft will hold a presentation this Thursday, March 11 to highlight more details.

Today's confirmation from Microsoft did outline some of its immediate plans. More Bethesda games are coming to Game Pass, for one, and for two, Microsoft also confirmed some of ZeniMax's upcoming titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Again, we don't know which ones, but the truth is Microsoft and Bethesda have been pretty close for years now (the studio provided critical feedback for the Xbox Series X, and has been partnered with Xbox since the early 2000s).

The footage will also probably detail upcoming next-gen enhancements coming to Xbox Series S/X consoles, including the promised optimizations for Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, and other titles (expect Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4 to be among these).

As for the long-term future, we may not get any info on that in the presentation.

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.98
$18.98$4.76$2.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2021 at 12:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:venturebeat.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.