Report: Microsoft to outline Bethesda's future plans this Thursday

Microsoft now officially owns ZeniMax Media, and has access to all IPs as well as Bethesda Softworks. So what's next? A new video presentation set for this Thursday should reveal more on what's to come.

One of the games industry's most high-profile acquisitions has just closed. Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax for $7.5 billion and will soon share its plans on the next move. Sources tell VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb that Microsoft will hold a presentation this Thursday, March 11 to highlight more details.

Today's confirmation from Microsoft did outline some of its immediate plans. More Bethesda games are coming to Game Pass, for one, and for two, Microsoft also confirmed some of ZeniMax's upcoming titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Again, we don't know which ones, but the truth is Microsoft and Bethesda have been pretty close for years now (the studio provided critical feedback for the Xbox Series X, and has been partnered with Xbox since the early 2000s).

The footage will also probably detail upcoming next-gen enhancements coming to Xbox Series S/X consoles, including the promised optimizations for Doom Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, and other titles (expect Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4 to be among these).

As for the long-term future, we may not get any info on that in the presentation.