Wizened Bethesda 'loremaster' had wild plans for Elder Scrolls 6

Old-school Bethesda veteran Kurt Kuhlmann was in line to be lead designer of Elder Scrolls 6, and if that happened, the game would have been wildly different.
Bethesda has changed. The company that had everything riding in singleplayer games is long gone. Selling tens of millions of games let the studio expand its gates and push their singleplayer fantasy series into the online realm, complete with microtransactions. Add a $7.5 billion buyout from Microsoft, a bunch of layoffs, coupled with products directly launching into a subscription service, and we have a formula for Bethesda's current composition.
The studio's growth also led a number of high-profile creatives to leave the group. One of these was Kurt Kuhlmann, who had been working at Bethesda since 1996 and had been involved in every Elder Scrolls since Daggerfall. Kuhlmann was designated the franchise's loremaster at the time. A new interview with PC Gamer gives a rare look at the going-ons at Bethesda, with Kuhlmann finally revealing why he left Bethesda in 2023. In short, he was promised the lead designer position for The Elder Scrolls 6...and that promise wasn't honored.
- Read more: Creation Engine is 'perfectly tuned' for Elder Scrolls 6, former Bethesda dev says
- Read more: Fallout is the franchise Bethesda is doing 'the most work in,' Todd Howard says
- Read more: Legendary Elder Scrolls creator Julian LeFay passes away at 59
The interview also reveals Kuhlmann's ideas for Elder Scrolls 6.
His vision would continue the events of Skyrim, but the Thalmor would have taken over, unleashing chaos and havoc throughout the world.
"I had in my mind that TES6 was going to be like The Empire Strikes Back," Kuhlmann said.
The view certainly clashes with Bethesda's current business model, which sees its RPGs being adapted, re-mastered, and re-released for a number of years. Typically, the games that exploit this model the best are those that have self-contained experiences. Although Fallout games are sequelized, the games do not have to be played in order to be enjoyed.