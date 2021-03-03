After the Fall is a 4-player co-op survival shooter from Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games, the studio that created the smash hit Arizona Sunshine, is gearing up to release its next title. After the Fall, a post-apocalyptic co-op survival shooter is coming to VR platforms this summer.

From the name, you may expect that After the Fall is a sequel to Arizona Sunshine, but that's not the case. This is a completely new game with a completely different feel. Arizona Sunshine was a solo or co-op campaign set in a modern zombie-infested world. After the Fall is a fast-paced 4-player co-op game, like Left4Dead, set in a post-apocalyptic downtown LA overrun by undead creators called snowbreed.

Vertigo Games plans to support multiple VR platforms. The game will launch on PlayStation VR, PC VR, and "as yet unannounced headsets" with full cross-platform support between different platforms.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Since the early concept phase, After the Fall has been all about having VR gamers team up together - regardless of the device they play on - through full cross-platform multiplayer functionality. In a time of widespread social isolation, it feels like that goal now has additional relevance," said Richard Stitselaar, Studio Director at Vertigo Games. "We're truly excited about moving into this next campaign phase, in which we'll be inviting more players into the game and sharing more details as we gear up towards launch."

Vertigo Games didn't announce an exact release date for After the Fall, but the company said the game would be available this summer, so it's just a few months away.