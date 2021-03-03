All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

After the Fall is a 4-player co-op survival shooter from Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games' next VR title is a 4-player co-op survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic downtown LA overrun by undead.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Mar 3 2021 9:47 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Vertigo Games, the studio that created the smash hit Arizona Sunshine, is gearing up to release its next title. After the Fall, a post-apocalyptic co-op survival shooter is coming to VR platforms this summer.

From the name, you may expect that After the Fall is a sequel to Arizona Sunshine, but that's not the case. This is a completely new game with a completely different feel. Arizona Sunshine was a solo or co-op campaign set in a modern zombie-infested world. After the Fall is a fast-paced 4-player co-op game, like Left4Dead, set in a post-apocalyptic downtown LA overrun by undead creators called snowbreed.

Vertigo Games plans to support multiple VR platforms. The game will launch on PlayStation VR, PC VR, and "as yet unannounced headsets" with full cross-platform support between different platforms.

After the Fall is a 4-player co-op survival shooter from Vertigo Games 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Since the early concept phase, After the Fall has been all about having VR gamers team up together - regardless of the device they play on - through full cross-platform multiplayer functionality. In a time of widespread social isolation, it feels like that goal now has additional relevance," said Richard Stitselaar, Studio Director at Vertigo Games. "We're truly excited about moving into this next campaign phase, in which we'll be inviting more players into the game and sharing more details as we gear up towards launch."

After the Fall is a 4-player co-op survival shooter from Vertigo Games 02 | TweakTown.com

Vertigo Games didn't announce an exact release date for After the Fall, but the company said the game would be available this summer, so it's just a few months away.

Buy at Amazon

HTC VIVE Cosmos

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$649.99$699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2021 at 8:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vertigo-games.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.