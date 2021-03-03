Doom 3: VR Edition is coming this month to Sony's PlayStation VR platform with updated graphics and support for the Aim controller.

id Software is re-releasing one of its iconic classics for a new generation of gamers to experience. But this time, it will be more immersive than ever. Doom 3 is coming to PlayStation VR at the end of the month.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony today revealed Doom 3: VR Edition, a PlayStation VR exclusive version of id Software's 16-year-old Doom title. The VR Edition is a remake of the entire Doom 3 game, including the two expansion packs; Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission.

This isn't the first time we've seen Doom 3 in VR. In January, a modded version of Doom 3 landed on the SideQuest marketplace, allowing you to play Doom 3 on the Oculus Quest. The PSVR version is an official port from the original developer, and as such, it received a bit of a graphics overhaul for the PSVR release. id improved the textures, shaders, and sound effects to take advantage of modern graphics advancements.

Sony said that Doom 3: VR Edition opens up new ways to experience the game thanks to the 6-DoF tracking of the PSVR. Now you can peer around corners to see enemies before they see you. The game is also compatible with the PlayStation VR Aim controller, giving you're the feeling of wielding a rifle in the game.

id Software's Doom 3: VR Edition is due to launch at the end of the month on March 29. The game is meant for PS4, but it is backwards compatible on PS5.