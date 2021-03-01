All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This leaked Elden Ring footage is like Dark Souls + Witcher 3

Leaked Elden Ring footage is popping up on the net, showing open-world gameplay that looks like FromSoft's own Witcher 3.

Published Mon, Mar 1 2021 11:36 AM CST
Footage of FromSoftware's anticipated new open-world RPG Elden Ring has leaked out, but it's apparently quite old.

Right on the heels of the rumored Elden Ring event for March, some leaked internal footage of the mysterious game has surfaced and gives players an idea of what actual gameplay could be like. The video is off-screen footage and quite blurry, showing what looks like Witcher 3-esque horseback riding in a medieval fantasy world.

According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who previously hinted Elden Ring news could drop this month, the footage might be a year old and may not represent the current state of the game. The internal reel is also much longer than the brief seconds-long clips being passed around on social media.

Bandai Namco has been notoriously quiet on the project for some time. Not much is known about the game other than George R.R. Martin helped create the lore, that it's open-world, and that it'll be more adventure-based than any of FromSoftware's previous games.

Reports also say the game won't release in 2021, and that it's been delayed a few times behind closed doors.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

