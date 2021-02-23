All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Report: PS5's God of War Ragnarok sequel delayed past 2021

Despite Sony's announcement, the new God of War Ragnarok sequel probably won't release in 2021 on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 23 2021 1:19 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

God of War Ragnarok will miss its planned 2021 release date, Sony strongly hints.

Report: PS5's God of War Ragnarok sequel delayed past 2021 2343 | TweakTown.com

Today Sony confirmed Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed from 2021 over to 2022, and it might not be the only high-profile PS5 game to get pushed back. In a recent GQ Magazine interview, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan outlined all the first-party PS5 exclusives launching in 2021; Returnal in April, Ratchet and Clank a Rift Apart in June, and Horizon: Forbidden West in 2H 2021. The hugely anticipated God of War sequel wasn't among those games.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has close knowledge with the games industry, also says Ragnarok won't launch in 2021. While neither Sony or God of War developer Sony Santa Monica hasn't officially confirmed a delay, the game's omission from the high-profile press interview speaks volumes.

Last year, months into the coronavirus pandemic, Sony pegged a 2021 launch for God of War Ragnarok. New complications like work-from-home measures have impeded development of several big games, including Housemarque's Returnal, which was delayed until April, as well as Gran Turismo 7, which has been delayed indefinitely to 2022.

There's one upside to a 2022 release date: God of War Ragnarok may end up becoming a full PlayStation 5 exclusive like GT7. Sony says it will support the PS4 until at least 2023, but PS4 console sales have slowed down considerably and Sony Santa Monica could be using this extra time to push the next-gen PS5 to its limits (again, similar to GT7).

Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.16
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2021 at 10:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.