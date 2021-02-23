Report: PS5's God of War Ragnarok sequel delayed past 2021

Despite Sony's announcement, the new God of War Ragnarok sequel probably won't release in 2021 on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarok will miss its planned 2021 release date, Sony strongly hints.

Today Sony confirmed Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed from 2021 over to 2022, and it might not be the only high-profile PS5 game to get pushed back. In a recent GQ Magazine interview, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan outlined all the first-party PS5 exclusives launching in 2021; Returnal in April, Ratchet and Clank a Rift Apart in June, and Horizon: Forbidden West in 2H 2021. The hugely anticipated God of War sequel wasn't among those games.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has close knowledge with the games industry, also says Ragnarok won't launch in 2021. While neither Sony or God of War developer Sony Santa Monica hasn't officially confirmed a delay, the game's omission from the high-profile press interview speaks volumes.

Last year, months into the coronavirus pandemic, Sony pegged a 2021 launch for God of War Ragnarok. New complications like work-from-home measures have impeded development of several big games, including Housemarque's Returnal, which was delayed until April, as well as Gran Turismo 7, which has been delayed indefinitely to 2022.

There's one upside to a 2022 release date: God of War Ragnarok may end up becoming a full PlayStation 5 exclusive like GT7. Sony says it will support the PS4 until at least 2023, but PS4 console sales have slowed down considerably and Sony Santa Monica could be using this extra time to push the next-gen PS5 to its limits (again, similar to GT7).