PS4 sales hit 115.5 million, drop astronomically by 77% in Q3'20

PS4 worldwide shipments hit 115.5 million to date, but the console is winding down as the PlayStation 5 aims to replace the 7-year-old console.

Sony just released its holiday Q3'20 revenues, and recorded the best gaming earnings in its history. Despite the record earnings, which was driven primarily by an astronomical 103.7 million software sales, hardware has slumped. PS4 consoles sales in particular are winding down--FY2020 is currently the slowest year for PS4 sales.

In Q3'20, Sony sold just 1.4 million PS4 consoles, down a substantial 77% year-over-year. The PS5 buying frenzy was the culprit and next-gen PlayStation 5 consoles remain sold out worldwide. Despite the slump, total hardware sales revenues are up 61.3% to 239.54 billion yen ($2.92 billion) driven primarily strong PlayStation 5 adoption and somewhat-consistent PS4 console sales.

To date, the PS4 has sold-in (shipped) 115.5 million units since it released in November 2013.

Overall, Sony didn't mention the PS4 very much in its presentation and is pushing towards the PS5 despite confirming the PS4 will live on until at least 2023.