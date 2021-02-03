All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS4 sales hit 115.5 million, drop astronomically by 77% in Q3'20

PlayStation 4 sales dip dramatically as the PS5 rises in popularity, total PS4 shipments hit 115.5 million before petering out.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 3:14 PM CST
PS4 worldwide shipments hit 115.5 million to date, but the console is winding down as the PlayStation 5 aims to replace the 7-year-old console.

PS4 sales hit 115.5 million, drop astronomically by 77% in Q3'20
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony just released its holiday Q3'20 revenues, and recorded the best gaming earnings in its history. Despite the record earnings, which was driven primarily by an astronomical 103.7 million software sales, hardware has slumped. PS4 consoles sales in particular are winding down--FY2020 is currently the slowest year for PS4 sales.

In Q3'20, Sony sold just 1.4 million PS4 consoles, down a substantial 77% year-over-year. The PS5 buying frenzy was the culprit and next-gen PlayStation 5 consoles remain sold out worldwide. Despite the slump, total hardware sales revenues are up 61.3% to 239.54 billion yen ($2.92 billion) driven primarily strong PlayStation 5 adoption and somewhat-consistent PS4 console sales.

PS4 sales hit 115.5 million, drop astronomically by 77% in Q3'20

To date, the PS4 has sold-in (shipped) 115.5 million units since it released in November 2013.

Overall, Sony didn't mention the PS4 very much in its presentation and is pushing towards the PS5 despite confirming the PS4 will live on until at least 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:sony.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

