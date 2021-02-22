All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Diablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC

Diablo II has come a long way from those 800x600 days, new Diablo II remaster can run at 7,680x4,320 on PC with uncapped FPS.

Published Mon, Feb 22 2021 4:06 PM CST
Back in the day, Diablo II ran at 800x600 resolution, but the new remaster will push things up to 8K.

Diablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC 74 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

For D2 fans like myself, the new Diablo II Resurrected remaster is something out of a dream. The original game has basically been untouched outside of QoL improvements like a shared stash and upgraded visuals, which are driven by a brand new 3D engine. And if you happen to have a powerful PC, the Diablo II remaster can hit insane spec targets like 8K with uncapped frame rates.

"We'll be running at 4320p on PC, 2160p on next-gen consoles at 60 frames per second. On PC you can run uncapped," lead designer Rob Gallerani said in a recent Q&A stream.

"There's also 7.1 sound. If you want to run on a 21:9 UltraWide monitor, you can. Those specs are pretty much what you'd expect from a modern game, so that's what we did with this."

Official PC spec requirements haven't been released, but we shouldn't expect the new 3D engine to be too demanding. I remember running Diablo 2 on a potato back in the day with hideous dial-up internet. Things have definitely changed since then, but it's great to see Blizzard is also keeping many things the same while retroactively upgrading the game to fit the new modern era.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information:

Diablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC 64 | TweakTown.comDiablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC 65 | TweakTown.com
Diablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC 66 | TweakTown.comDiablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC 67 | TweakTown.com

A Timeless Classic, Resurrected

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

  • Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
  • An epic story told through five distinct acts.
  • Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
  • Updated Battle.net support.
  • Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.

... and much more!

The Lord of Destruction Returns

Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

