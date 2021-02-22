Diablo II Resurrected remaster hits beastly 8K uncapped FPS on PC

Diablo II has come a long way from those 800x600 days, new Diablo II remaster can run at 7,680x4,320 on PC with uncapped FPS.

Back in the day, Diablo II ran at 800x600 resolution, but the new remaster will push things up to 8K.

For D2 fans like myself, the new Diablo II Resurrected remaster is something out of a dream. The original game has basically been untouched outside of QoL improvements like a shared stash and upgraded visuals, which are driven by a brand new 3D engine. And if you happen to have a powerful PC, the Diablo II remaster can hit insane spec targets like 8K with uncapped frame rates.

"We'll be running at 4320p on PC, 2160p on next-gen consoles at 60 frames per second. On PC you can run uncapped," lead designer Rob Gallerani said in a recent Q&A stream.

"There's also 7.1 sound. If you want to run on a 21:9 UltraWide monitor, you can. Those specs are pretty much what you'd expect from a modern game, so that's what we did with this."

Official PC spec requirements haven't been released, but we shouldn't expect the new 3D engine to be too demanding. I remember running Diablo 2 on a potato back in the day with hideous dial-up internet. Things have definitely changed since then, but it's great to see Blizzard is also keeping many things the same while retroactively upgrading the game to fit the new modern era.

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

