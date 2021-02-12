All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You have never seen Jupiter like you have in this incredible photo

NASA released a brand new image of the planet Jupiter, and while the angle isn't what we would usually see, it's gorgeous.

Published Fri, Feb 12 2021 8:34 AM CST
NASA is no stranger to capturing absolutely stunning images of planets in our solar system, and this time around, the space agency is highlighting Jupiter.

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, and being a gas giant, the surface can show off some incredible storms with some beautiful combinations of colors. Since 2016, NASA's June spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter, and throughout that time, the satellite has managed to capture some stunning photos of the distant giant planet.

On the NASA website, NASA has detailed what we see in the image that can be found here. NASA says that "scientists discovered that Jupiter's powerful atmospheric jet streams extend far deeper than previously imagined." Additionally, NASA also points out the Great Red Spot, which can be seen on the horizon. If you are interested in reading more about this story, visit this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

