Kingdom Hearts comes to PC as Epic exclusive with $59.99 price tags

Square Enix teams up with Epic Games to bring Kingdom Hearts to PC...as an Epic Games Store timed exclusive with a steep price.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 4:02 PM CST
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 4:02 PM CST

Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to PC...as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Square Enix has teamed up with Epic Games to bring its beloved Kingdom Hearts series to PC for the first time. The franchise will skip Steam for an unannounced period of time and will be available on the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2021. Square Enix didn't reveal when or if the series will drop on Steam.

The press materials don't mention exclusivity terms (if there even are any), and the only exclusive is a custom keyblade for Sora to use in Kingdom Hearts III: "Those who purchase KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store "Elemental Encoder" Keyblade to use in-game."

The following games will be available on the Epic Games Store at a steep $59.99 price tag. For comparison, you can get a huge Kingdom Hearts collection on PS4 for $30.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

  • KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories
  • KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
  • KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX
  • KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

  • KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD
  • KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
  • KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

