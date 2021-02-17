Kingdom Hearts comes to PC as Epic exclusive with $59.99 price tags

Square Enix teams up with Epic Games to bring Kingdom Hearts to PC...as an Epic Games Store timed exclusive with a steep price.

Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to PC...as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Square Enix has teamed up with Epic Games to bring its beloved Kingdom Hearts series to PC for the first time. The franchise will skip Steam for an unannounced period of time and will be available on the Epic Games Store on March 30, 2021. Square Enix didn't reveal when or if the series will drop on Steam.

The press materials don't mention exclusivity terms (if there even are any), and the only exclusive is a custom keyblade for Sora to use in Kingdom Hearts III: "Those who purchase KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) will receive an exclusive Epic Games Store "Elemental Encoder" Keyblade to use in-game."

The following games will be available on the Epic Games Store at a steep $59.99 price tag. For comparison, you can get a huge Kingdom Hearts collection on PS4 for $30.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory