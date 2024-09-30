Kingdom Hearts 4 could be Tetsuya Nomura's last game

Legendary Japanese games director and JPRG artist Tetsuya Nomura is thinking about retiring in a few years, and Kingdom Hearts 4 could be his last game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 could be Tetsuya Nomura's last game
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

After decades of iconic games and beloved characters, Tetsuya Nomura is thinking about retiring from the games industry.

Kingdom Hearts 4 could be Tetsuya Nomura's last game 1
2

There are few people more instrumental in gaming than Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura. Throughout his current 33-year run in the games industry, Nomura has done it all: director, producer, designer, artist, storywriter, etc. His artwork has been responsible for shaping some of the most well-known and recognizable video game characters of all time, and he helped mold the visuals in best-selling franchises from Final Fantasy to Kingdom Hearts.

Now after all this time, Nomura has recently expressed that he could retire soon. After all, he is 53 years old, and the typical age of retirement in Japan is 60.

In a recent interview with Japanese publication YoungJump, Nomura commented on his retirement, saying that Kingdom Hearts 4 could be his last game--and that KH4 is meant to wrap up the franchise's storyline.

YoungJump: My last question is, Mr. Nomura, do you foresee the end of the Kingdom Hearts series?

Nomura: Speaking of things without dreams, I only have a few years left until I retire, so it's like I have to decide whether to retire first or finish the series first (laughs). However, I'm making Kingdom Hearts IV now with the intention of it being a story that will be completed.

As for a release date, Square Enix has yet to make any announcements. The company is facing a bit of hardship as of late as two of its most recent releases, Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, were not enough to offset operating income losses for the FY23 period.

There are reports that KH4 is due out sometime in 2026, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Photo of the product for sale

Kingdom Hearts III - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.93
$13.93$13.93$13.93
Buy
$24.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2024 at 3:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youngjump.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags