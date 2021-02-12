All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Borderlands series sells over 60 million copies, generates $1 billion

Gearbox has sold over 60 million copies of its Borderlands franchise, generating a whopping $1 billion+ in total revenues.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 12 2021 11:24 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Borderlands franchise has sold a whopping 60 million copies worldwide since 2009, Gearbox has confirmed.

Borderlands series sells over 60 million copies, generates $1 billion 34 | TweakTown.com

Following Embracer's acquisition of Gearbox for $363 million, a new company profile reveals some interesting stats on the developer and its games. The Borderlands IP has sold over 60 million copies to date across four mainline games, and has generated over $1 billion in revenues. Roughly 1/6th of these sales came from Borderlands 3, which has now crested 10 million shipments globally. In total, Gearbox Entertainment's games have sold 100 million units combined.

With numbers like these, it's no surprise that Borderlands 4 is in development. Gearbox could receive a huge $1 billion bonus if it delivers Borderlands 4 in the next six years. Details are sparse, but we know 2K Games will publish Borderlands 4, and it's possibly being developed with Unreal Engine 5.

Buy at Amazon

Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.90
$5.90$9.99$10.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2021 at 10:21 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.