Intel teased Xe HPG gaming GPU in new 3DMark Mesh Shader test

Intel is currently playing around with it's next-gen Xe HPG gaming GPU in the labs, with GPU boss Raja Koduri tweeting out a picture of the Xe GPU mesh shading in action.

Raja teased an unreleased 3DMark Mesh Shader Feature test, something that was up and running on the Intel Xe HPG gaming graphics card. This is the first public test of the Intel Xe HPG graphics card, and while it's just a 3DMark Mesh Shading Feature test, at least it's something.

It would've been nice for Raja to tweet out the Intel Xe HPG gaming-focused graphics card playing Crysis, or at least Cyberpunk 2077 -- but a Mesh Shading Feature test will have to do for now.