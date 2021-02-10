All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel teased Xe HPG gaming GPU in new 3DMark Mesh Shader test

Intel's new Xe HPG gaming graphics card tested in new 3DMark Mesh Shader Feature test by Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri on Twitter.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 4:56 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is currently playing around with it's next-gen Xe HPG gaming GPU in the labs, with GPU boss Raja Koduri tweeting out a picture of the Xe GPU mesh shading in action.

Raja teased an unreleased 3DMark Mesh Shader Feature test, something that was up and running on the Intel Xe HPG gaming graphics card. This is the first public test of the Intel Xe HPG graphics card, and while it's just a 3DMark Mesh Shading Feature test, at least it's something.

It would've been nice for Raja to tweet out the Intel Xe HPG gaming-focused graphics card playing Crysis, or at least Cyberpunk 2077 -- but a Mesh Shading Feature test will have to do for now.

Intel teased Xe HPG gaming GPU in new 3DMark Mesh Shader test 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900KF Desktop Processor (BX8070110900KF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.99
$449.59$469.13$488.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2021 at 4:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.