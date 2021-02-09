EA could kill Anthem once and for all and free up BioWare devs

EA is very close to either killing or reviving Anthem and placing it in the company's huge live service pipeline roadmap.

EA may soon lay Anthem to rest once and for all and scrap its plans for a big revival.

EA will soon decide whether Anthem lives or dies. Sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that EA is currently weighing the decision carefully. The overall cost will be the deciding factor, both in capital spending and developer investment--the latter of which is in precious supply. The current Anthem revival team consists of roughly 30 developers, but BioWare will need at least 90 devs for Anthem Next, sources tell Bloomberg.

Right now, BioWare is working on a number of projects including Dragon Age 4, a game that's been in planning phases of development since 2016, and a new Mass Effect game. Both of these properties are guaranteed hits and take priority, whereas Anthem, a fledgling new IP, isn't as important sales-wise.

Working on too many projects at once has already gotten BioWare into lots of trouble. The studio was endemic with stress, mental breakdowns, and massive overwork, leading to departures of many executives who had been with the company for 20+ years.

Scrapping Anthem altogether would free up the team to assist on big money-making franchises and leave the IP once and for all.

