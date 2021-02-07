All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PNY releases longest-named graphics card ever in new GeForce RTX 3060

Introducing the PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Single Fan Edition graphics card, yeah -- it's long.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 10:34 PM CST
PNY has just unveiled its new custom, and super-small GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which I'm sure has one of the longest names for a graphics card that I've ever seen.

This is the PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Single Fan Edition graphics card -- yeah, the PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Single Fan Edition. What a mouthful of a name, huh?!

We have a Mini-ITX card here, the first Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060 from PNY but the third RTX 3060 the company has released so far. PNY has a base GPU clock of 1627MHz and a boost GPU clock of 1852MHz -- there's also 12GB of GDDR6 memory here on a 192-bit memory interface that provides up to 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The PNY GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Single Fan Edition has a 170W TDP, too.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

