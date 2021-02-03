All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new NUC 11 PC review unit comes in unique house-shaped box

Intel NUC 11 Panther Canyon review kit comes in a super-unique house-shaped box, packs Core i7-1165G7 GPU and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 10:19 PM CST
Intel's new NUC 11 series PC has just launched, with the new Qi version of the NUC 11 Panther Canyon PC coming in an interesting house-shaped box.

Intel's new NUC 11 PC review unit comes in unique house-shaped box 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The regular version of the Intel NUC 11 doesn't come in the house-shaped box, but the Qi-charging capable version of the NUC 11 does (and confirmed by Robtech) Inside of the NUC 11 you'll find an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and support for a super-fat NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Intel's new NUC 11 Performance Panther Canyon is the flagship gaming high-end NUC that packs a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, Optane Mem H10 memory, and 16GB of RAM by default -- but it can be upgraded.

Intel's new NUC 11 PC review unit comes in unique house-shaped box 02 | TweakTown.comIntel's new NUC 11 PC review unit comes in unique house-shaped box 03 | TweakTown.com

There are different models of the Intel NUC 11 systems, which will be aimed at various markets across the world. These new Intel NUC 11 systems include:

  • Intel NUC 11 Performance Panther Canyon - gaming high-end NUC
  • Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast Phantom Canyon - desktop replacement
  • Intel NUC 11 Pro Tiger Canyon - embedded systems
  • Intel NUC 11 Compute Element - a NUC 11 board with blower-type cooler for further integrations
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, notebookcheck.net, videocardz.com

