Intel's new NUC 11 PC review unit comes in unique house-shaped box

Intel's new NUC 11 series PC has just launched, with the new Qi version of the NUC 11 Panther Canyon PC coming in an interesting house-shaped box.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The regular version of the Intel NUC 11 doesn't come in the house-shaped box, but the Qi-charging capable version of the NUC 11 does (and confirmed by Robtech) Inside of the NUC 11 you'll find an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and support for a super-fat NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Intel's new NUC 11 Performance Panther Canyon is the flagship gaming high-end NUC that packs a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, Optane Mem H10 memory, and 16GB of RAM by default -- but it can be upgraded.

There are different models of the Intel NUC 11 systems, which will be aimed at various markets across the world. These new Intel NUC 11 systems include: