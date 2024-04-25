ASUS HDMI 2.1 external capture card, the TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro, wins design award

ASUS's new TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro is an impressive 4K capture card with full HDMI 2.1 passthrough support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

We somehow missed this, but ASUS recently launched its own external 4K game capture box, the new TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro. This box supports full HDMI 2.1 4K 144 Hz HDR passthrough, variable refresh rates, and up to 4K 60 FPS capture. It's a stylish little unit with RGB flourishes and that signature rugged all-aluminum ASUS TUF Gaming look.

ASUS's new TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro, image credit: ASUS.

The TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro supports a wide range of input signals, making it an excellent option for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X capture. On the PC side, it supports 1080p and 1440p 120 FPS capture and 1080p 240 Hz and 1440p 144 Hz passthrough. On top of this, there's VRR or Variable Refresh Rate support, so you can game with G-SYNC or FreeSync enabled.

All of this is handled via a single USB 10 Gbps port that connects to a compatible PC for recording and capture. The TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro is also a certified OBS-compatible device. In addition, ASUS has announced that it has won a prestigious IF Design award.

One of the device's exciting features is that it can upscale and downscale to 4K, so you can game in whatever resolution while ensuring you're streaming at the desired one. There are also integrated dual 3.5mm headphone ports, another streamer-friendly addition that allows users to connect to console party chats.

If you're looking for a compact and portable capture card that supports the latest consoles and PC gaming hardware, the TUF Gaming Capture Box-4K Pro is worth checking out. It currently retails for $259.99 USD.