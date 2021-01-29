All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Dogecoin is going to the moon because the internet said so

White everyone was focused on GameStop' stock price, Dogecoin took off on its own trip to the moon with a 400% daily return.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Jan 29 2021 12:53 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As trust in retail trading implodes over the r/Wallstreetbets $GME saga, people are looking at cryptocurrency, but it's not Bitcoin making the significant gains today. Doge is now the 8th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $8.4 billion.

Dogecoin is going to the moon because the internet said so 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Usually, what "the internet" says doesn't really work as a collective mouthpiece, but sometimes enough people rally around an idea that it feels like a consensus; like the GameStop stock fiasco that's going on right, which has celebrities,

politicians, and billionaires alike rallying against hedge funds. Well, if you were caught up in the GME excitement today, you might have missed that the meme-based cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has shot through the roof today.

Dogecoin is going to the moon because the internet said so 02 | TweakTown.com

Dogecoin fans are trying to emulate the GME stock pump in some way without fully understanding the reasons behind GameStop's price explosion. Still, Dogecoin is on a monumental run to uncharted territory.

Until Thursday, Dogecoin had never exceeded 1.4 cents, but as of writing this, Dogecoin is trading at 6.3 cents, and it peaked at around 7.3 cents. The show might be over soon, though, as the excitement seems to be waning. Dogecoin fanboys are saying it's still going higher. We'll see if the momentum continues. Much Doge. Such Wow!

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 5600 XT Boost Clock: 1620 MHz 192-bit 6GB GDDR6 D

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$548.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2021 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:coinmarketcap.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.