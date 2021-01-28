The Division 2 getting 4K 60FPS patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The Division 2 will soon have 4K 60FPS support for the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The Division 2 is getting a big update that will enable juicy smooth 4K 60FPS goodness on the PlayStation 5, and both the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The news was revealed by Ubisoft Community Manager Johan Lindholm, who was replying to someone asking if there would be a State of the Game tomorrow. Lindholm said there wouldn't be a SOTG tomorrow, but did say that: "TU12.1 releases on Feb 2nd with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles".