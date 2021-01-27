AMD reports all-time high revenue for 2020, reports 45% annual growth

AMD posts record revenue of $9.76 billion, up by a huge 45% over 2019 -- cash flow is up 117% year-over-year. AMD hits Zen moment.

AMD had a phenomenal 2020 with the unleashing of the next-gen Zen 3 and RDNA 2 architectures for the PC in Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs -- but that wasn't all.

The company powered the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles with semi-custom designs made by AMD, packed servers and supercomputers with Zen-powered EPYC processors, and so much more. It should come as no surprise that AMD has posted a new all-time high revenue for FY 2020.

AMD commands 23% of the discrete GPU market against NVIDIA, while record yearly revenues were posted of $9.76 billion, which is up 45% from 2019. AMD has an operating cash flow of $1.07 billion, which is up 117% year-over-year while Team Red also has record free cash flow of $777 million, which is up an astonishing 182% year-over-year.