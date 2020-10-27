AMD acquires Xilinx on eve of Big Navi reveal in a huge $35 billion

AMD to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion, right before the reveal of their RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series and Zen 3 release.

AMD has announced it will be acquiring Xilinx in a gigantic deal worth $35 billion, literally on the eve before its huge RDNA 2 reveal event for the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

The deal sees AMD acquiring Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion, which gives AMD a serious edge against all of its competitors. AMD now has kick ass CPU, GPU, SoCs, and more -- but the acquisition of Xilinx allows the company to expand its claws deeper into its competitors' markets.

Xilinx on the other hand takes its focus and laser beams it into high-performance FPGAs, SoCs for datacenter, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. You can see from these markets alone why AMD wants to acquire Xilinx -- a very big move going forward.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said on the Xilinx deal: "Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry's high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world".

"This is truly a compelling combination that will create significant value for all stakeholders, including AMD and Xilinx shareholders who will benefit from the future growth and upside potential of the combined company. The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to the AMD family. By combining our world-class engineering teams and deep domain expertise, we will create an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to define the future of high performance computing".

Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO said: "We are excited to join the AMD family. Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration make this an ideal combination. Together, we will lead the new era of high performance and adaptive computing".

"Our leading FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, accelerator and SmartNIC solutions enable innovation from the cloud, to the edge and end devices. We empower our customers to deploy differentiated platforms to market faster, and with optimal efficiency and performance. Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets".

Founder, President and Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy says: "AMD's intent to acquire Xilinx is a bold move that I think makes sense and caps off an incredible run by AMD. I believe AMD will continue to organically grow with or without this acquisition, as hopefully evidenced by its monster Q3, its upward guide, and roadmap".

"I do think AMD has a brighter, long-term future with Xilinx as it creates a larger entity that is more diversified across different markets and products while leveraging similar technologies. While I was more excited by its long-term possibilities, I am now equally impressed by its day one accretion and look forward to getting more details on its short-term leverage".