Last of Us II has now won more awards than The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3, one of the best-reviewed games and RPGs of all time, has now been dethroned by The Last of Us 2 in terms of awards.

Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 3:33 PM CST
Naughty Dog's ultra-violent and controversial opus sequel now has more total awards than CD Projekt's best-selling RPG The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 is hailed as one of the best games ever made for its RPG storytelling, compelling characters, and gritty fantasy world. The Last of Us II is likewise hailed for similar things, including its riveting story arc of blood and revenge, its varied cast of characters, and ambitious in-game detail. It's hard to compare the two directly--they're too different games--but one metric stands out: Total accolades.

According to GameAwards.net, The Last of Us Part II now has more awards than The Witcher 3. Naughty Dog's sequel sits at 265 awards, whereas The Witcher 3 is at 260. Each game's Metacritic also seems relevant--The Witcher 3 sits at a 92 on PS4 and The Last of Us Part II is at 93 on PS4. It's worth mentioning The Witcher has a 93 on PC, though.

Ultimately this doesn't mean a whole lot for gamers. Whichever game is better is totally dependent on you and your tastes. If anything, it just underlines Naughty Dog's talent for immersive worlds and solidifies Sony's first-party PlayStation lineup as marquee blockbusters. But then again...we already knew that, didn't we?

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

