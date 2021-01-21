Capcom is about to have an amazing year of earnings

While some games-makers like SEGA and Square Enix are on shaky grounds, Capcom has massive confidence in its 2020-2021 earnings and just upwardly revised its forecast to new heights.

Capcom today announced it has raised its Fiscal Year 2020 earnings forecast by as much as 17%. Below is a quick breakdown of the revision, and the yen to USD conversions are based on the going rate for December 31, 2020, which represent Capcom's Q3 period. Note that these conversions do not reflect the actual future exchange rates:

Revised FY2020 forecast:

Net Sales - 92 billion yen ($891.12 million), up 8.2% over previous forecast

Operating Income - 30.5 billion yen ($295.42 million), up 19.6% over previous forecast

Net Income (Profits) - 21 billion yen ($203.49 million), up 16.7% over previous forecast

Capcom adjusted its earnings based on the massive hype around Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch; the game's demo recently crashed the eShop, which very rarely happens, so it's fair to say gamers are looking forward to playing (and buying) the new game.

These stellar results are a massive leap over FY2019's earnings, which were already pretty high.

If Capcom can deliver these results, then FY2020's earnings will see huge spikes in operating income and moderate jumps in other metrics:

FY2020 estimate raises over FY2019 results

Net sales +17.3%

Operating Income +41.3%

Net Income +12.1%

The company expects FY2020 will be the 8th consecutive year of record operating profits and net income revenues.