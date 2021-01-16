GAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards

GAINWARD has just unveiled 4 new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost series, GeForce RTX 3060 Pegasus series, GeForce RTX 3060 Gold Star series, GeForce RTX 3060 Wind Chaser EX series.

GAINWARD's new GeForce RTX 3060 Gold Star graphics card, with a larger -- and more fancy triple-fan gold-themed cooler. All of the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards that GAINWARD unveiled have the same 12GB of GDDR6 memory @ 15Gbps while the GPU clocks on the Gold Star and Wind Chaser EX models are unknown.

The RTX 3060 Pegasus and RTX 3060 Ghost cards will be factory overclocked, with the GPU running at a base clock of 1320MHz and boost clock of 1777MHz.

The company explains its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost series: "comes with a dual-fan cooler design and RGB lighting, RTX 3060 Pegasus comes with a single-fan cooler design and also with RGB lighting on the top of VGA".

"Both two cooler design provide low acoustic level even under heavy-loading gaming environment as well as "Zero RPM" feature. Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost OC and Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Pegasus OC are factory over-clocked, it brings extra frame rate for the most demanding gaming enthusiasts, users will experience a whole new class of the performance enhanced 4K gaming environment with it".