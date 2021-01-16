All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards

Gainward introduces GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost, RTX 3060 Pegasus, RTX 3060 Gold Star, and RTX 3060 Wind Chaser EX graphics cards.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 8:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GAINWARD has just unveiled 4 new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost series, GeForce RTX 3060 Pegasus series, GeForce RTX 3060 Gold Star series, GeForce RTX 3060 Wind Chaser EX series.

GAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

GAINWARD's new GeForce RTX 3060 Gold Star graphics card, with a larger -- and more fancy triple-fan gold-themed cooler. All of the new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards that GAINWARD unveiled have the same 12GB of GDDR6 memory @ 15Gbps while the GPU clocks on the Gold Star and Wind Chaser EX models are unknown.

The RTX 3060 Pegasus and RTX 3060 Ghost cards will be factory overclocked, with the GPU running at a base clock of 1320MHz and boost clock of 1777MHz.

GAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards 05 | TweakTown.com

The company explains its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost series: "comes with a dual-fan cooler design and RGB lighting, RTX 3060 Pegasus comes with a single-fan cooler design and also with RGB lighting on the top of VGA".

GAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.comGAINWARD unveils 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com

"Both two cooler design provide low acoustic level even under heavy-loading gaming environment as well as "Zero RPM" feature. Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Ghost OC and Gainward GeForce RTX 3060 Pegasus OC are factory over-clocked, it brings extra frame rate for the most demanding gaming enthusiasts, users will experience a whole new class of the performance enhanced 4K gaming environment with it".

Buy at Amazon

ASUS AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (Wi-Fi))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$192.76
$192.76$189.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2021 at 6:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.