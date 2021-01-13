Jedi: Fallen Order now runs a lot better on PS5, Xbox Series X

Jedi: Fallen Order can now hit 1080p 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X consoles and dynamic resolution scaling is closer to 4K.

Respawn patches Jedi: Fallen Order for next-gen consoles that adds more performance mode tweaks.

Jedi: Fallen Order now plays better than ever on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The update is pretty small at about 800MB, but it brings some big performance gains. Respawn's Uncharted-like Jedi adventure game can now hit 1080p 60FPS native on PS5 and Xbox Series X on HD displays, and there's also improved dynamic resolution for UHD displays. The Series X can push dynamic res between 1080p - 1440p in performance mode, and from 1512p - 2160p in normal mode. Post-processing res has been boosted to 4K in the normal mode too.

On PS5, JFO now runs at a 60FPS frame rate and post-processing has been boosted to 1440p. The game no longer has dynamic resolution and now renders at 1200p, an up to 48% increase over the previous rendering range.

Check below for the full patch notes from Respawn:

Xbox Series S

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5