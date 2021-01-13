All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Jedi: Fallen Order now runs a lot better on PS5, Xbox Series X

Jedi: Fallen Order can now hit 1080p 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X consoles and dynamic resolution scaling is closer to 4K.

Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 5:03 PM CST
Respawn patches Jedi: Fallen Order for next-gen consoles that adds more performance mode tweaks.

Jedi: Fallen Order now runs a lot better on PS5, Xbox Series X 23 | TweakTown.com

Jedi: Fallen Order now plays better than ever on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The update is pretty small at about 800MB, but it brings some big performance gains. Respawn's Uncharted-like Jedi adventure game can now hit 1080p 60FPS native on PS5 and Xbox Series X on HD displays, and there's also improved dynamic resolution for UHD displays. The Series X can push dynamic res between 1080p - 1440p in performance mode, and from 1512p - 2160p in normal mode. Post-processing res has been boosted to 4K in the normal mode too.

On PS5, JFO now runs at a 60FPS frame rate and post-processing has been boosted to 1440p. The game no longer has dynamic resolution and now renders at 1200p, an up to 48% increase over the previous rendering range.

Check below for the full patch notes from Respawn:

Xbox Series S

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
  • Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

  • Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
  • Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
  • Postprocessing increased to 1440p
  • Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

