Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display

Dell has just introduced its new Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops, with the best-specced flagship Alienware m17 R4 models rocking NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPUs.

Inside of the new Alienware m17 gaming laptops you can option up to Intel's Core i9-10980HK processor with up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 17.3-inch 1080p panel has the option of going up to an incredible 360Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDMI 2.1 output on top.

Alienware will give you the option between "Lunar Lite" and "Dark Side of the Moon" when it comes to options with color scheme. Inside, Dell is using 66 fan blades each for the CPU and GPU with vapor chamber cooling, with the Alienware m17 R4 featuring 6-phase and 12-phase VRMs for the CPU and GPU.

There's the option for a 4K 60Hz panel, as well as the 1080p 360Hz option on the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Storage wise you can choice PCIe NVMe SSDs in either single configuration, or higher-end RAID configurations for a total of 4TB of super-snappy NVMe SSD storage.

Full specs: