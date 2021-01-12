All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display

Dell's new flagship Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop packs up to Core i9-10980HK CPU, 32GB RAM, 4TB PCIe storage and 360Hz display.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 8:26 PM CST
Dell has just introduced its new Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops, with the best-specced flagship Alienware m17 R4 models rocking NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPUs.

Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Inside of the new Alienware m17 gaming laptops you can option up to Intel's Core i9-10980HK processor with up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 17.3-inch 1080p panel has the option of going up to an incredible 360Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDMI 2.1 output on top.

Alienware will give you the option between "Lunar Lite" and "Dark Side of the Moon" when it comes to options with color scheme. Inside, Dell is using 66 fan blades each for the CPU and GPU with vapor chamber cooling, with the Alienware m17 R4 featuring 6-phase and 12-phase VRMs for the CPU and GPU.

Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display 04 | TweakTown.comAlienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display 05 | TweakTown.com
Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display 06 | TweakTown.com

There's the option for a 4K 60Hz panel, as well as the 1080p 360Hz option on the Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop. Storage wise you can choice PCIe NVMe SSDs in either single configuration, or higher-end RAID configurations for a total of 4TB of super-snappy NVMe SSD storage.

Full specs:

Alienware's new m17 gaming laptop packs RTX 3080 + 360Hz display 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

