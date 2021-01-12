All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EK is upping its standards to support autonomous vehicle cooling

EK Water Blocks announced that it's now working with a partner to create automotive cooling solutions for autonomous vehicles.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 4:41 PM CST
EK Water Blocks is expanding its business and getting even more serious about quality control because it's moving into the automotive industry with autonomous vehicle cooling solutions.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

EK is hosting a 3-day digital event called the EK Expo this week, and the company had some surprise announcements today. Most notably, one of those announcements is not like the other. EK's business is primarily in cooling computer components-namely CPUs and GPU; however, in 2021, it is getting involved in the automotive industry.

EK revealed that it is developing a liquid cooling system for a client that is developing autonomous vehicles. The company recently hired several experts with automotive cooling backgrounds to fulfil that commitment.

Edward Konig, EK's founder and namesake, said that he hired professionals with prior expertise because a leak in an engine could have catastrophic ramifications. EK adopted automotive production and testing standards because of this new direction and applied them to its entire consumer and enterprise products line.

EK already has a good reputation for quality, and it looks like it will only get better.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

