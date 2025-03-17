CoolIT unveils 4kW single-phase DLC Cold Plate: ready for NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell Ultra AI GPUs

CoolIT debuts new liquid cooling cold plate, capable of dissipating up to 4kW of heat (4 x NVIDIA B200 AI GPUs), ready for new GB300 Blackwell Ultra.

TL;DR: CoolIT has unveiled a new liquid cooling cold plate for data centers, capable of dissipating 1.4kW of heat, doubling current industry standards. This technology is ideal for NVIDIA's upcoming GB300 AI GPU, which consumes 1.4kW. CoolIT's cold plates capture over 97% of heat from 4000W systems, offering superior thermal performance and reliability.

CoolIT has just announced its latest liquid cooling cold plate, destined for high-powered data centers, capable of dissipating an incredible 1.4kW of heat.

The liquid cooling specialist says that doubling the heat dissipation over current industry standards regarding single-phase Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) solutions. NVIDIA is about to host it GTC (GPU Technology Conference) next week, where we should be introduced to its heavily beefed-up GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPU with a larger 288GB of HBM3E, and a much higher 1.4kW of power consumption... perfect for a new direct liquid cooling plate that can handle 4kW.

Kamal Mostafavi, VP of Engineering, said: "CoolIT continues to lead the industry in performance. We are thrilled to show silicon leaders that single-phase DLC will continue to be a key enabling technology with demonstrated capability for up to 4000W processors. Single-phase direct liquid cooling - known for being the most mature, reliable and scalable liquid cooling technology - is also more than capable of cooling ultra-high watt microprocessors for the foreseeable future".

CoolIT explains: Single-phase DLC works by removing heat from semiconductors with water or a water-glycol mixture running through coldplates attached to the chips. It is the most widely deployed liquid cooling technology in the market today1 and the de facto liquid cooling standard for AI processors exceeding 1000W TDP2.

In its tests, CoolIT showed its coldplate capturing 97%+ of heat from a 4000W thermal test vehicle (TTV) with a flow rate of 6 litres per minute (LPM). This is equivalent to 1.5 LPM per kW, the semiconductor industry's recommended flow rate for high-wattage chips. Tests at a lower flow rate also showed excellent results.

CoolIT's 4000W coldplates also achieve an outstanding ultra-low thermal resistance of Tr<0.009 C/W while limiting the full flow loop pressure drop (including all fittings and QDs) to just 8 PSI.

Used for multiple server generations by most of the world's major server manufacturers, CoolIT's coldplates with Split-FlowTM technology delivers 30% better thermal and flow performance than standard coldplates with the added ability to provide targeted cooling to hot spots.