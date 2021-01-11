All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard

COLORFUL unveils its new iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards, ready for Intel's new Rocket Lake-S processors.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 6:37 PM CST
Intel has just unveiled its new Rocket Lake-S processors with the flagship Core i9-11900K coming in Q1 2021, it's now COLORFUL's turn to unveil some new Z590-based motherboards.

COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 01 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL's new flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X have been revealed, with some beautiful design work made on the boards and the choice between black and white for your new gaming PC build. Both of the boards rock RGB lighting, the new Z590 chipset, and a slew of other features.

The new COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards pack 'Vultune' graphics with ARGB backlighting that lights up the PCH heat sink, looking great. The heat sink keeps the new Z590 chipset cool, as well as your installed and super-fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs.

COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 04 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 03 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 05 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 10 | TweakTown.com

The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors alongside the new Z590 chipset will deliver PCIe 4.0 speeds to both next-gen GPUs and NVMe SSDs. The new COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards will have full support here for the very latest PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and NVMe SSDs, as well as Intel 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.

COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 06 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 07 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard 08 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

