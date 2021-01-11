COLORFUL intros flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard

Intel has just unveiled its new Rocket Lake-S processors with the flagship Core i9-11900K coming in Q1 2021, it's now COLORFUL's turn to unveil some new Z590-based motherboards.

COLORFUL's new flagship iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X have been revealed, with some beautiful design work made on the boards and the choice between black and white for your new gaming PC build. Both of the boards rock RGB lighting, the new Z590 chipset, and a slew of other features.

The new COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards pack 'Vultune' graphics with ARGB backlighting that lights up the PCH heat sink, looking great. The heat sink keeps the new Z590 chipset cool, as well as your installed and super-fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs.

The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors alongside the new Z590 chipset will deliver PCIe 4.0 speeds to both next-gen GPUs and NVMe SSDs. The new COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards will have full support here for the very latest PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and NVMe SSDs, as well as Intel 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.