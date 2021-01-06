ADATA ramping up for next-gen DDR5 memory launch in 2021

ADATA is preparing for the next-gen DDR5 memory standard launch, works with MSI and GIGABYTE on motherboards ready for DDR5.

In a new press release, the company explains that it has been working with the two motherboard makers on ensuring that consumers get an "optimized experience through ensuring synergies between ADATA's DDR5 modules and their latest Intel platforms".

ADATA wants to see a world of DDR5 overclocking with its new RAM on GIGABYTE and MSI motherboards for enthusiasts and gamers. ADATA has been closely collaborating with the two companies to make sure they will be launching DDR5 modules and DDR5-capable motherboards simultaneously with high-performance for the enterprise, gamers, creators, and everyone in between.

A GIGABYTE representative said: "As longtime strategic partners, GIGABYTE and ADATA have committed themselves to test DRAM products to ensure exceptional overclocking performance on the latest Intel platforms. With next-generation DDR5, our commitment is no different, and we continue to verify the synergy of our products to deliver smooth operations and reliability".

An MSI representative explained: "The strategic partnership between MSI and ADATA is a complementary relationship that brings together ADATA's leading expertise in memory and MSI's core competencies in motherboards and PCs. Together, we work hand in hand to validate that our products can work in combination to offer maximized DDR5 performance on the latest Intel platforms".

Nick Dai, Director of Product Marketing at ADATA said: "ADATA has always looked to progress technology to the next level, and DDR5 is our next objective in that pursuit. In our journeys to innovate and progress technology, we have never been alone in those endeavors and are lucky to have MSI and GIGABYTE as trusted partners to bring to market the best that technology has to offer".