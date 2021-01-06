All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel DG2 GPU should have up to 512 Execution Units, made on TSMC 6nm

Intel DG2 GPU could find its way into next-generation laptops, and could pack between 128 and 384 Execution Units in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new DG2 discrete GPU is on its way, with some recent teases thanks to some newly-released Intel GPU drivers.

Intel DG2 GPU should have up to 512 Execution Units, made on TSMC 6nm 085 | TweakTown.com

The new Intel 100.9126 GPU driver teases SKU variants of DG2, with two DG2 Device IDs found in the new driver. There is a 128 EU (Execution Unit) version that would pack 1028 Shading Units, while the 512 EU version would pack 4096 Shading Units.

We don't know where this fits in against AMD and its new RDNA 2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, nor do we know how Intel's new GPUs will battle against NVIDIA's new Ampere architecture and the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900K Desktop Processor (BX8070110900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$514.89
$514.89$514.89$599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2021 at 10:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.