Intel DG2 GPU should have up to 512 Execution Units, made on TSMC 6nm

Intel DG2 GPU could find its way into next-generation laptops, and could pack between 128 and 384 Execution Units in 2021.

Intel's new DG2 discrete GPU is on its way, with some recent teases thanks to some newly-released Intel GPU drivers.

The new Intel 100.9126 GPU driver teases SKU variants of DG2, with two DG2 Device IDs found in the new driver. There is a 128 EU (Execution Unit) version that would pack 1028 Shading Units, while the 512 EU version would pack 4096 Shading Units.

We don't know where this fits in against AMD and its new RDNA 2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, nor do we know how Intel's new GPUs will battle against NVIDIA's new Ampere architecture and the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.