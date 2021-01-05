All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ADATA's upcoming SD Express cards use NVMe and PCIe technology

ADATA is preparing to give SD cards a serious performance boost in 2021 with its upcoming SD Express cards capable of 824MB/s.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 9:44 PM CST
ADATA announced that it's preparing to revolutionize the SD card market with new SD Express cards capable of nearly three times the data throughput of the fastest SD cards on the market.

ADATA's upcoming SD Express cards use NVMe and PCIe technology 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SD cards aren't super exciting. They give you extra storage capacity in your smartphone and give your digital camera somewhere to store images. As such, SD cards aren't usually the subject of impressive innovation.

The fastest SD cards, the UHS-II and UHS-III certified models, have been around for a few years now, and they top out at 312MB/s. ADATA's upcoming SD Express cards will be capable of roughly 824MB/s reads and 410MB/s writes.

ADATA's upcoming SD Express cards use NVMe and PCIe technology 02 | TweakTown.com

ADATA's new SD Express cards adhere to the SD 7.0 specification, which uses a single PCIe lane to handle the rapid data throughput. The SD 7.0 specification also requires additional pins to operate at full speed, but the cards are fully compatible with older card readers and digital cameras that support UHS-I.

ADATA did not announce specific models of its upcoming SD Express cards. The company said that it would release the first model in Q2 2021, so we have a few months to wait.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:corp.adata.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

