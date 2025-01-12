All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Switch 2 SD Express micro SD cards found in Gamestop database

If reports are accurate, Nintendo's new Switch successor could have a substantial upgrade to its internal and external storage speeds for boosted gaming.

Switch 2 SD Express micro SD cards found in Gamestop database
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Switch 2 is expected to feature significantly faster storage with micro SD Express support, offering speeds up to 983 MB/sec, a substantial increase from the current model's 100 MB/sec. This upgrade could enhance game performance and asset streaming. SanDisk and Samsung may release compatible cards alongside the Switch 2's launch.

The Switch 2's new storage spec could vastly outpace the speeds of the current model, offering faster data transfer speeds with blazing-fast SSD-like performance.

Switch 2 SD Express micro SD cards found in Gamestop database 2
3

Even more evidence has surfaced to suggest that the Switch 2 will use the newer micro SD Express format for its external storage support. Leaked Gamestop database info, which may or may not be real, reportedly show three separate SKUs for Switch 2 micro SD Express cards.

The current Switch only supports micro SD card speeds of up to UHS-I, which delivers around ~100MB/sec. The newer SD Express spec, on the other hand, can support speeds of up to 983 MB/sec. SD Express has a speed boost of +880% over the current-gen Switch's storage support.

Switch 2 SD Express micro SD cards found in Gamestop database 3
3

What's most interesting about the listing is that there aren't any 512GB SD Express micro SD cards on the market just yet. That being said, the technology may not be that expensive as SanDisk is currently selling a 256GB SD Express micro SD card with 880MB/sec reads for just $39.99. It's believed that Samsung and SanDisk could both reveal new SD Express cards around the same time as the Switch 2's reveal.

Newer, faster storage might also be necessary for new Nintendo Switch 2 games, or at least help out with asset/content streaming where applicable.

Samsung details its 256GB SD Express microSD cards in a press release from earlier this year:

Thanks to its low-power design as well as firmware technology optimized for high-performance and thermal management, Samsung's SD Express microSD card offers performance equivalent to SSDs in a small form factor.

While read speeds for traditional microSD cards based on the UHS-1 interface were limited to 104MB/s, SD Express was able to boost it to 985MB/s, although commercial availability of the latter were not viable in microSD cards until now.

The sequential read speed of Samsung's SD Express microSD card reaches up to 800MB/s - 1.4 times faster than SATA SSDs (up to 560 MB/s) and more than four times faster compared to traditional UHS-1 memory cards (up to 200 MB/s).

Check out the benefits of micro SD Express below:

Photo of the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - SDSQXAV-256G-GN6MA
Best Deals: SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - SDSQXAV-256G-GN6MA
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$24.43 USD
- -
Buy
$39.82 CAD
- -
Buy
$42.49 CAD
- -
Buy
£27.67
- -
Buy
$24.43 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2025 at 10:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles