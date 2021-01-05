All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This is why ASUS motherboards and GPUs will cost more in 2021

ASUS's Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose, details why all PC components will cost more in 2021: GPUs, mobos, more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 1:37 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has come out swinging very early on, telling everyone to expect increases in the costs of PC components across the board -- graphics cards, motherboards, and everything in between.

This is why ASUS motherboards and GPUs will cost more in 2021 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news is coming directly from ASUS's Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose, who posted on the ASUS PC DIY Facebook page. I've got his full quote below, but commenting on the post has been disabled. I'm sure this was done so that there wouldn't be any debate about it.

We've seen gigantic shortages of high-end graphics cards, motherboards, and even the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles worldwide. It should come as no surprise PC component shortages are happening, so price increases across the board will be happening in response to that.

Jose said:

Update regarding MSRP pricing for ASUS components in 2021.

This update applies to graphics cards and motherboards*

We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards. Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change.

*additional models may see an increase as we moved further into Q1.

This is why ASUS motherboards and GPUs will cost more in 2021 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ATX Motherboard (ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$388.88
$388.88$311.98$299.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2021 at 1:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.