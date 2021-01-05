This is why ASUS motherboards and GPUs will cost more in 2021

ASUS's Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose, details why all PC components will cost more in 2021: GPUs, mobos, more.

ASUS has come out swinging very early on, telling everyone to expect increases in the costs of PC components across the board -- graphics cards, motherboards, and everything in between.

The news is coming directly from ASUS's Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose, who posted on the ASUS PC DIY Facebook page. I've got his full quote below, but commenting on the post has been disabled. I'm sure this was done so that there wouldn't be any debate about it.

We've seen gigantic shortages of high-end graphics cards, motherboards, and even the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles worldwide. It should come as no surprise PC component shortages are happening, so price increases across the board will be happening in response to that.

Jose said:

Update regarding MSRP pricing for ASUS components in 2021.

This update applies to graphics cards and motherboards*

We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards. Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change.