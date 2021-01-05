ASUS to tease 2021 ROG and TUF Gaming laptop designs on January 12

ASUS will be using AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA's latest CPU and GPU technology to power its next-gen 2021 ROG, TUF Gaming laptops.

ASUS is about ready to unveil its next-gen 2021 ROG and 2021 TUF Gaming laptops, teasing a new special event for January 12. They've also teased on the official Twitter account for TUF Gaming, too:

The new 2021 TUF Gaming design has been overhauled for this year, with a new rectangular design that the video teased has been upgraded in a big way as the previous-gen designs didn't have great cooling. We don't know how much ASUS has tweaked the design, but now we know we'll be detailed in full on January 12.

We should expect ASUS to be using either AMD's new Ryzen 5000H "Cezanne-H" or Intel's new Tiger Lake-H 11th Gen CPUs inside of the new 2021 laptops.

ASUS also teased some ROG goodness on the official ROG Twitter, simply saying "SOON". The video teases a new model number "ROG X13" which hasn't been seen yet. We should expect a nice, new GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPU inside some of these new 2021 ROG gaming laptops.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES