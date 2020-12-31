All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CES 2021 is all-digital: 150K virtual visitors, 1000 exhibitors

CES 2021 begins on January 11, 2021 and will be virtual only with an expected 150,000 virtual visitors and 1000 exhibitors.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 11:26 PM CST
CES 2021 is right around the corner, beginning on January 11, 2021 and running for four days through to January 15, 2021.

CES 2021 is all-digital: 150K virtual visitors, 1000 exhibitors
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new CES 2021 is an all-digital event with organizers Consumer Technology Association (CTA) expecting CES 2022 to be a physical event as they're hoping COVID-19 vaccines will be rolling out and people are vaccinated by then.

There will be 1000 exhibitors at CES 2021 virtually with AMD, LG, NVIDIA, Samsung, and many other still hosting online events. CES 2021 being all-virtual means boat loads of bandwidth will be required, with VentureBeat interviewing CTA CEO Gary Shapiro recently where he said they have "serious bandwidth" available, and will have a media day with 100 hours of programming ready.

You can read that interview over at VentureBeat.

