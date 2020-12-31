The world's largest Tesla Supercharger station opens in Shanghai

Tesla's new Supercharger station in Shanghai, China has opened with the 72-stall facility much bigger than the one in California.

Tesla has just opened up and turned on the world's largest Supercharger station located in Shanghai, China -- as seen by @JayinShanghai on Twitter.

The new Tesla Supercharger station in Shanghai has 72 stalls for Tesla EVs which is much bigger than the 56-stall facility in Fresno County, California. The Supercharger station in California is outdoors, while the new one in Shanghai is undercover.

You'll find the new Tesla Supercharger station at the Jing'an International Center in Shanghai, with the 72 stalls using V2 Superchargers that are capable of delivering 150 kW. The ones in California use 250 kW V3 chargers, so the Tesla Supercharger station definitely charges Model 3 and Model Y EVs (they support V3 charging) faster in the US.

