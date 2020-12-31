All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The world's largest Tesla Supercharger station opens in Shanghai

Tesla's new Supercharger station in Shanghai, China has opened with the 72-stall facility much bigger than the one in California.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 10:47 PM CST
Tesla has just opened up and turned on the world's largest Supercharger station located in Shanghai, China -- as seen by @JayinShanghai on Twitter.

The new Tesla Supercharger station in Shanghai has 72 stalls for Tesla EVs which is much bigger than the 56-stall facility in Fresno County, California. The Supercharger station in California is outdoors, while the new one in Shanghai is undercover.

You'll find the new Tesla Supercharger station at the Jing'an International Center in Shanghai, with the 72 stalls using V2 Superchargers that are capable of delivering 150 kW. The ones in California use 250 kW V3 chargers, so the Tesla Supercharger station definitely charges Model 3 and Model Y EVs (they support V3 charging) faster in the US.

The world's largest Tesla Supercharger station opens in Shanghai 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

