All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This Diablo spiritual successor is now free on the Epic Store

Torchlight II, the older aRPG from Diablo's original Blizzard North developers, is now free on the Epic Games Store launcher.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 3:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Torchlight II is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store, but you only have 24 hours to grab it.

This Diablo spiritual successor is now free on the Epic Store 535 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Epic Games is closing out its huge free game giveaway with one of the best ARPGS on the market. Torchlight II is free right now on the Epic Games Store until December 31 at 11AM.

Torchlight II isn't as good as, say, Grim Dawn or even Path of Exile, but it does have its own charm. The game has awesome mod support and co-op play set in a stylish and colorful atmosphere, and the gear/skills progression is pretty fantastic. The game was made by original Blizzard North developers from the Diablo era--a team called Runic Games. Sadly, Runic shut down in 2017 but the online servers are still up so Torchlight II isn't completely defunct.

In other news, Arc Games released Torchlight III in 2020, but the game fell on muted reception for its bland mechanics and overall failure to innovate. For now it's best to stick to Diablo III, Torchlight II, the original Diablo II, Grim Dawn and PoE for your aRPG fix.

This Diablo spiritual successor is now free on the Epic Store 4646 | TweakTown.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.