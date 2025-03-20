Epic Store now has 47 games on Android, free mobile games coming every Thursday

The Epic Games Store on mobile now has 47 games on Android and 31 games on iOS and Epic aims to expand further by offering free mobile games every week.

Epic Games reiterates its plans to give out free mobile games on its EGS mobile storefront and clarifies what users can expect from the program.

Epic Games makes good on its promise to expand its freebies lineup to its mobile storefront.

On the heels of a landmark ruling against Google, and favorable outcomes from the European Union's Digital Markets Act, the Epic Games Store on mobile continues to grow and expand throughout 2025. The store was introduced in 2024 and has expanded slowly over time as Epic adds new content to library. The games lineup now includes 47 titles on Android and 31 games on iOS, Epic notes.

The next major update was about the free mobile games that the EGS will offer. Epic has confirmed they will give out free mobile games on the Epic Games Store every week, and users can check in every Thursday for the lineup. With such a slim offering of games, this implies that Epic will either subsidize most of the content library or add new content over time (perhaps also while subsidizing costs through freebies).

This week's freebies on the Epic Games Store for mobile include a hilarious and hard-as-nails platformer, Super Meat Boy Forever (originally $0.99). Another 2D side-scroller hack-and-slash game, Eastern Exorcist (originally $3.99) is the other freebie. It looks like Epic will stick to a dual-game freebie structure, so expect the lineup to expand unless Epic is okay with recycling content as it tries to further expand to new markets.