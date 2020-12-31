This Cyberpunk 2077 mod tweaks the behavior of NPCs in the game

This new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, improving performance.

Cyberpunk 2077 can do with as much performance as you can throw at it, but now we have a new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior which improves performance by making tweaks to NPCs.

The way it works is that Alernate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, but also how they move and how they interact with another NPC. You can download the new Cyberpunk 2077 Alternate Crowd Behavior here at Nexus Mods.

Changes List :

Increased forward obstacle detection distance

Increased the distance NPC's avoid the player

Decreased safe space around each NPC to allow them to get closer to each other

Reduced turning rate when adjusting path to avoid others

Reduced likelyhood of stopping when running into another NPC

Increased distance at which NPCs can wait for lights

Increased check distance for J-Walking

Increased distance to avoid player

Increased path planning distance

Reduce the likelyhood of NPC's disappearing when out of view

Increased time before despawn

Increased maximum allowed NPC's

Removed view-only spawning restriction

Removed speed based spawn blocking for crowds

Removed teleportation of NPCs to new locations