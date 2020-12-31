This Cyberpunk 2077 mod tweaks the behavior of NPCs in the game
This new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, improving performance.
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 7:24 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 can do with as much performance as you can throw at it, but now we have a new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior which improves performance by making tweaks to NPCs.
The way it works is that Alernate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, but also how they move and how they interact with another NPC. You can download the new Cyberpunk 2077 Alternate Crowd Behavior here at Nexus Mods.
Changes List :
- Increased forward obstacle detection distance
- Increased the distance NPC's avoid the player
- Decreased safe space around each NPC to allow them to get closer to each other
- Reduced turning rate when adjusting path to avoid others
- Reduced likelyhood of stopping when running into another NPC
- Increased distance at which NPCs can wait for lights
- Increased check distance for J-Walking
- Increased distance to avoid player
- Increased path planning distance
- Reduce the likelyhood of NPC's disappearing when out of view
- Increased time before despawn
- Increased maximum allowed NPC's
- Removed view-only spawning restriction
- Removed speed based spawn blocking for crowds
- Removed teleportation of NPCs to new locations
- Note - this does not stop the NPC's from disappearing if you do something that scares them. Unfortunately whatever is removing them is not controlled by any INI settings
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
