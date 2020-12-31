All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod tweaks the behavior of NPCs in the game

This new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, improving performance.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 7:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 can do with as much performance as you can throw at it, but now we have a new mod called Alternate Crowd Behavior which improves performance by making tweaks to NPCs.

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod tweaks the behavior of NPCs in the game 01 | TweakTown.com

The way it works is that Alernate Crowd Behavior makes tweaks to how crowds are generated in Cyberpunk 2077, but also how they move and how they interact with another NPC. You can download the new Cyberpunk 2077 Alternate Crowd Behavior here at Nexus Mods.

Changes List :

  • Increased forward obstacle detection distance
  • Increased the distance NPC's avoid the player
  • Decreased safe space around each NPC to allow them to get closer to each other
  • Reduced turning rate when adjusting path to avoid others
  • Reduced likelyhood of stopping when running into another NPC
  • Increased distance at which NPCs can wait for lights
  • Increased check distance for J-Walking
  • Increased distance to avoid player
  • Increased path planning distance
  • Reduce the likelyhood of NPC's disappearing when out of view
  • Increased time before despawn
  • Increased maximum allowed NPC's
  • Removed view-only spawning restriction
  • Removed speed based spawn blocking for crowds
  • Removed teleportation of NPCs to new locations
  • Note - this does not stop the NPC's from disappearing if you do something that scares them. Unfortunately whatever is removing them is not controlled by any INI settings
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 CE - PC Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$344.99
$344.99$249.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/31/2020 at 5:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.