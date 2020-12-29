All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Report: New PS5 stock to surge in 2021, 18 million PS5s to be shipped

Sony is reportedly ramping up PlayStation 5 production to huge levels in 2021, and could ship as many as 18 million PS5s.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 1:14 PM CST
Sony could ship as many as 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles in 2021 and beat PS4's comparative second-year shipments, sources tell DigiTimes.

Report: New PS5 stock to surge in 2021, 18 million PS5s to be shipped 56 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to DigiTimes, Sony has secured a big contract with foundry titan TSMC to expand PS5 chip production. Sources say that TSMC could fabricate APUs for as many as 18 million PS5s in 2021.

The reports indicate Sony could have anywhere between 16.8 and 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles ready for shipment throughout 2021, beating out the PS4 by up to 3.2 million units. In comparison, the PlayStation 4 shipped 14.8 million consoles in 2014, its second year of availability.

Report: New PS5 stock to surge in 2021, 18 million PS5s to be shipped 233 | TweakTown.com

If DigiTime's reports are accurate, the PS5 is set to eclipse the PS4's launch shipments. Reports say the PS5 has already shipped 3.4 million consoles in its first four weeks. That's compared the 4.3 million PS4s shipped in

6 weeks. In a month, the PS5 is has already shipped 80% of the PS4's full-quarter numbers.

Sony expects the PS5 to outperform the PS4's 7.6 million launch shipments, but the company still hasn't provided exact numbers for the next-gen system.

Remember to take these figures with a grain of salt. DigiTimes also reported that Sony expects the PS5 to hit 120 million sales in 5 years despite the cross-generation overlap that will last until 2023.

Report: New PS5 stock to surge in 2021, 18 million PS5s to be shipped 535 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:digitimes.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

