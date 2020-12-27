This Cyberpunk 2077 build channels one of Morrowind's best features

This Cyberpunk 2077 character build uses special augmentations and lets players 'fly' around Night City with a super jump.

Redditor Heimgang made an awesome Cyberpunk 2077 build that brings back old-school Morrowind vibes.

Super jump alteration magic was a big part of what made Morrowind so fun. Being able to jump across the entre continent was unlike anything else, so when I see another game that's anywhere near similar, I get excited. Apparently Cyberpunk 2077 players can hop around Night City as if they had Morrowind's old-school powers.

The secret lies in a series of cyberware upgrades you assign to V:

Fortified Ankles (E45,000) - This cyberware is unlocked at Fingers MD on Jig-Jig Street in Westbrook. This lets you do a charged jump.

legendary Kerenzikov upgrade (E35,000) - Viktor Vector in Watson, lets you slow time. Viktor Vector in Watson, lets you slow time.

Reinforced Tendons (E45,000) - Sold by Viktor Vector in the Watson district, unlocks double jump.

All in all these upgrades will cost you 125,000 eddies, but it's totally worth it to cruise around Night City and experience a new level of verticality. You might not be able to access the flying cars in the game, but you can basically become a flying car with this build.