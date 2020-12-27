All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This Cyberpunk 2077 build channels one of Morrowind's best features

This Cyberpunk 2077 character build uses special augmentations and lets players 'fly' around Night City with a super jump.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 27 2020 3:44 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Redditor Heimgang made an awesome Cyberpunk 2077 build that brings back old-school Morrowind vibes.

Super jump alteration magic was a big part of what made Morrowind so fun. Being able to jump across the entre continent was unlike anything else, so when I see another game that's anywhere near similar, I get excited. Apparently Cyberpunk 2077 players can hop around Night City as if they had Morrowind's old-school powers.

The secret lies in a series of cyberware upgrades you assign to V:

  • Fortified Ankles (E45,000) -This cyberware is unlocked at Fingers MD on Jig-Jig Street in Westbrook. This lets you do a charged jump.
  • legendary Kerenzikov upgrade (E35,000) - Viktor Vector in Watson, lets you slow time.
  • Reinforced Tendons (E45,000) - Sold by Viktor Vector in the Watson district, unlocks double jump.

All in all these upgrades will cost you 125,000 eddies, but it's totally worth it to cruise around Night City and experience a new level of verticality. You might not be able to access the flying cars in the game, but you can basically become a flying car with this build.

This Cyberpunk 2077 build channels one of Morrowind's best features 64 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2020 at 3:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.